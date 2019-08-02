An Army vehicle was damaged in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast triggered by terrorists in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, August 2.

The attack was aimed at a vehicle of the 55 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) in ZahidBagh village of south Kashmir. No loss of life or casualties has been reported in the incident. However, minor damage was caused to the Army vehicle due to the blast.

A search operation has been launched in the area.

The IED blast attack comes months after the Pulwama terror attack on February 14 that left 40 CRPF personnel dead.

Meanwhile, an encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces at Pandoshan village in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district. Two Army personnel were reportedly injured in the operation.

Earlier, Pakistan shared its intelligence inputs with India following which Jammu and Kashmir had been put on high alert. Security agencies across the state was tightened after inputs were received regarding a terror attack by the militants using an IED mounted on a vehicle in Awantipora town.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)