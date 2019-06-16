To avenge the killing of Zakir Musa, the chief of the Kashmir unit of the al-Qaeda, a possible terror attack might take place in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, probably near Awantipora area. The recent developments have been confirmed by our nuclear-armed neighbour Pakistan.

The country has reportedly shared its intelligence inputs with India following which Jammu and Kashmir have been put on high alert. Security agencies across the state have been tightened after inputs were received regarding a terror attack by the militants using an improvised explosive device (IED) mounted on a vehicle in Awantipora town.

Indian High Commission in Islamabad received the inputs from Pakistani officials. However, the warnings have also been shared with the United States.

The recent alerts came months after the Pulwama terror attack on February 14, in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force troopers were killed after an explosives-laden SUV rammed into a CRPFconvoy in Pulwama.

In separate incidents of the gunfight in J&K, five CRPF personnel and one militant were killed in Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir. In another incident on June 14, two militants were killed in an encounter that broke out in the Pulwama district.

Who was Zakir Musa?

The commander of al Qaeda linked Ansar Ghazwat-ul Hind and a close associate of Burhan Wani, Zakir Musa, was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Tral in Pulwama on May 24.

Security forces launched a search and cordon operation after a tip-off was received about Musa's presence in the area. Intel agencies had earlier confirmed that Musa was operating independently in Kashmir to establish the Caliphate in Kashmir region. Musa was appointed Burhan Wani's successor.