Terrorists tried to abduct PDP worker, slit his wife's throat

Srinagar: Two terrorists barged into the house of a PDP worker Abdul Majeed Dar in Shahgund village in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora on Sunday, July 8. The terrorists slit his wife's throat when she tried to thwart their attempt to abduct her husband. The victim was later taken to the hospital in Srinagar where she succumbed.
