Carrying placards and banners, enraged workers of the BJP staged a protest in the heart of Srinagar to express their anger against the gruesome killing of a party worker and former Sarpanch Aijaz Ahmed Sheikh, who was shot dead by terrorists on late Saturday evening.

Fear-stricken BJP workers have reasons to come to the streets because terrorists, after repeated intervals, are targetting workers of the Saffron Party in different parts of the Kashmir Valley. BJP's Kashmir spokesperson Altaf Thakur charged the Union Territory administration with the killing of BJP leader Aijaz Ahmad.

Strongly condemn the arrest of BJP Shopian leaders for protesting against the killing of BJP worker Aijaz Ahmad by terrorists last night at Heerpora, Shopian. A few days ago, the BJP informed the DC Shopian that Aijaz Ahmad was facing threats and requested appropriate… pic.twitter.com/112l7I4NwC — BJP Media Cell kashmir (@MediaCellBJPJK) May 19, 2024

"Local administration is responsible for the killing of our party worker Aijaz Ahmed. A few days back the BJP wrote to Deputy Commissioner Shopian that Aijaz Ahmad was facing a threat and asked the administration to provide him accommodation, but the Deputy Commissioner hasn't taken it seriously. I think the DC is responsible for the killing of Aijaz", Thakur alleged.

"Today, we are holding a protest for the same in Srinagar. The day after tomorrow, we will do gherao of the DC office and seek answers from him", he warned.

"It is very unfortunate tourists are being attacked and one party worker of the BJP, Aijaz Ahmad being killed. It is a result of the frustration of Pakistan and terrorists due to heavy voter turnout in Srinagar. Today Kashmiris want to vote and have denied terrorism. They want to take part in mainstream politics and by using the constitutional right and through democracy they want to select their representatives", the BJP leader said.

The BJP leaders reiterated their commitment to advocating for the rights and safety of the people of Kashmir, vowing to continue their efforts until justice is served.

Aijaz Ahmed was killed after his video went viral

Aijaz Ahmed was on the radar of the terrorists after his video praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi had gone viral on social media last month.

Aijaz Ahmed, who was a former stone pelter, was seen lavishing all praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing peace to Kashmir Valley and restoring people's faith in democracy and democratic institutions.

On April 2, a video was posted by the BJP media cell Kashmir in which Aijaz Ahmed was seen highlighting the development of his Panchayat.

Now, Kashmir is witnessing a surge of development, paving the way for prosperity and progress. It's time to celebrate the transformation and look forward to a brighter future for all its residents. pic.twitter.com/Ff8WgdavLj — BJP Media Cell kashmir (@MediaCellBJPJK) April 2, 2024

"Every Panchayat in J&K is getting a whopping amount of Rs 2.5 crore every year for developmental activities. Developmental activities have been accelerated due to the visionary and pro-poor policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi", Aijaz was seen praising the Prime Minister in the viral video.

Over 30 BJP workers killed by terrorists in the last five years

Over the past five years, up to 30 BJP leaders and workers have been killed by terrorists in the Kashmir Valley. After a gap of two years, terrorists have attacked a BJP leader in Kashmir Valley.

The BJP leadership now faces the significant challenge of restoring the confidence of their fear-stricken workers in the region, where the party is striving to establish its presence.

On August 17, 2021, Javaid Ahmed Dar, the BJP's constituency in-charge and son of Mohammed Abdullah Dar, was shot dead by terrorists in Brazloo, Kulgam.

On August 12, 2021, terrorists attacked the house of BJP leader Jasbir Singh with a grenade in the heart of Rajouri city, resulting in the death of a toddler, the nephew of a BJP leader.

On August 9, 2021, BJP Kishan Morcha District President Kulgam Ghulam Rasool and his wife Jawhara Banoo, who was also a panch and affiliated with the BJP, were killed by terrorists in Lal Chowk, Anantnag.

Earlier, on June 2, 2021, BJP leader and president of MC Tral, Rakesh Pandita, was killed by terrorists in Tral.

On March 29, 2021, terrorists killed a Block Development Council (BDC) member, a municipal councilor, and his security guard in Sopore, North Kashmir's Baramulla district. The BDC member, Reyaz Ahmad, was associated with the BJP.

On October 29, 2020, three BJP workers, including a local youth wing leader, were killed in a terror attack in Kulgam district. The victims were identified as Fida Hussain Yatoo, Umer Rashid Beigh, and Umer Ramzan Hajam.

BJP leader, his father, and his brother were killed by terrorists on July 8, 2020, in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district. Sheikh Waseem Bari, a local BJP leader, and two members of his family were shot dead by terrorists in Kashmir's Bandipore district.

Tika Lal Taploo was the first BJP leader killed by terrorists

On September 14, 1989, Tika Lal Taploo was killed by the terrorists in Kashmir. He was the first BJP leader who was killed by the terrorists in Kashmir during the vicious period of 1989-90.

Taploo was shot dead in broad daylight by the terrorists and it's believed that his brutal killing led to the exodus of Kashmir Hindus from the Kashmir valley.

To commemorate the death of T.K Taploo, this day is also observed as Martyrdom Day by the Kashmiri Hindus.

Born on 6 October 1930, Tika Lal Taploo was a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party and an Advocate in the Kashmir High Court. He was an active and long-time member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).