On the eve of the third anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, the desperate terrorists lobbed a grenade on helpless non-local labourers in south Kashmir Gadoora in the Pulwama district. One migrant labourer was killed and two others injured in a grenade blast in the Gadoora area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

"Terrorists hurled a grenade on outside labourers at Gadoora area of Pulwama. In this terror incident, one labourer died and two others were injured. The area was cordoned off. Further details shall follow", Kashmir Police tweeted after the incident.

"The deceased outside labourer has been identified as Mohammad Mumtaz son of Mohammad Jaloo resident of Sakwa Parsa, Bihar. Injured have been identified as Mohammad Arif son of Mohd Aziz and Mohammad Majbool son of Mohammad Arif, residents of Rampur, Bihar. Both are Stable," police further stated.

Reports said that additional forces rushed to the spot and the whole area has been cordoned off to track down the terrorists involved in this incident.

LG condemns coward terror attack

Strongly condemning the coward terror attack on helpless labourers, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha asserted that those involved in this heinous crime will not go unpunished.

Strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist attack on labourers in Pulwama. My sincere condolences to the family of Mohd Mumtaz in this hour of grief. Praying for the early recovery of injured. I assure the people that those behind this despicable attack will not go unpunished. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) August 4, 2022

Earlier terrorists attack non-local labourers on June 3

Earlier, two migrant labourers were injured in a grenade blast at Aglar Zainapora area in South Kashmir's Shopian district on June 3.

According to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, terrorists hurled a grenade in the Aglar Zainapora area of Shopian, in which two migrant labourers were injured. As soon as the blast happened, there was chaos on the spot.