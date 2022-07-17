Five days after firing on a party of Jammu and Kashmir Police in the heart of Srinagar city, terrorists on Sunday attacked a group of personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

One Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of CRPF was killed in action in the deadly terror attack.

According to reports, continuing attack on forces deployed in Kashmir Valley, a group of terrorists on Sunday afternoon attacked a party of CRPF in the Gangoo crossing area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

In this incident, one CRPF ASI received revere bullet and was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries.

According to reports, ASI of CRPF Vinod Kumar succumbed to his injuries soon after he was shifted to a nearby hospital in a critical condition.

"Terrorists fired upon Naka party at Gangoo crossing Pulwama from nearby Apple orchard. In this terror incident, one CRPF personnel ASI Vinod Kumar got seriously injured. He was shifted to hospital for treatment where he attained martyrdom", Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar tweeted.

#Terrorists fired upon Naka party at Gangoo Crossing #Pulwama from nearby Apple orchard. In this #terror incident 01 CRPF personnel ASI Vinod Kumar got seriously injured. He was shifted to hospital for treatment where he attained #martyrdom. Area cordoned off. Search in progress — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) July 17, 2022

Search operated started after the attack

Reports said that within minutes after the incident, additional forces rushed to the spot to assist the local police to launch a massive search operation to track down the terrorists involved in the incident.

The area has been cordoned off and joint teams have started a search operation in the area. Senior officers of CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police have rushed to the spot.

Second attack on forces in the last five days

Sunday's attack is the second attack on forces during the last five days. On July 12, terrorists fired upon a party of Jammu and Kashmir Police in the ever-busy Lal Bazaar area of Srinagar.

One Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Jammu and Kashmir Police lost his life in the attack while two other cops were injured.

Reports said that two terrorists opened firing on Naka party outside GD Goenka School at Lal Bazaar of Srinagar-the capital city of J&K.