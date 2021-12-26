Security forces on Sunday eliminated a dreaded terrorist of Islamic State of J&K (ISJK) outfit Faheem Bhat, who was involved in the gruesome killing of an unarmed Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police on Wednesday in South Kashmir's Bijbehara area.

Terrorists on Wednesday evening shot dead one Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police in South Kashmir's Anantnag district.

As reported earlier, terrorists fired at unarmed ASI Mohammad Ashraf while he was returning to his home. The deceased ASI was posted at the Bijbehara police station. He was seriously injured in the terror attack.

Within four days after the targetted killing of unarmed ASI, security forces eliminated the terrorist who was involved in this killing.

ASI's killer was asked to surrender but he refused

According to police on specific information about the presence of a terrorist in village K Kalan Sirgufwara area of Anantnag, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by the Police and the Army.

"During the search operation, as the presence of terrorist got ascertained, he was given ample opportunities to surrender. However, he denied the surrender opportunities and instead fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated leading to an encounter", police stated.

In the ensuing encounter, the trapped terrorist was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of the encounter. He has been identified as Faheem Bhat resident of Kandipora, Anantnag affiliated with proscribed terror outfit ISJK.

The killed terrorist had recently joined terror outfit ISJK outfit and was the main accused behind the killing of ASI Mohammad Ashraf near Bijbehara.

Six terrorists killed in 48 hours without any collateral damage

According to police in the last 48 hours, joint teams of police and security forces have neutralized six terrorists in four successful anti-terrorist operations without any collateral damage.

Police have registered cases under relevant sections of law and investigation has been initiated. People are requested to cooperate with Police till the area at encounter sites are completely sanitized and cleared of all the explosive materials if any.

Two cops injured in Pulwama grenade attack

Two policemen were injured after terrorists lobbed a grenade on security forces in Pulwama district on Sunday.

Reports said that two cops received splinter after terrorists attacks cops with a grenade near the post office in Pulwama town. The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.