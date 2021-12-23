As targeted killings of cops are going unabated in Kashmir Valley, the Ministry of Home Affairs is going to convene a high-level meeting to discuss the prevailing security situation in the Union Territory.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla has called the meeting with the top brass of J&K Police, and Intelligence agencies along with top officials of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and heads of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

According to reports, meeting has been convened after recent targeted killings of cops of Jammu and Kashmir Police which is a new strategy of the terror groups.

Some reports suggested that apart from the prevailing security scenario, the meeting is like to discuss the functioning of the State Investigation Agency (SIA), which is recently created on the pattern of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Director-General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh and DGP CID Rashmi Ranjan Swain, who is also head of the SIA, would attend the meeting.

Terrorists continue selective killings of cops

Continuing the selective killings, terrorists on Wednesday evening shot dead one Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police in south Kashmir's Anantnag district. Terrorists also killed a civilian in Srinagar-the summer capital of the Union Territory.

According to reports, an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Police, who was critically injured after terrorists fired upon him in the Bijbehara area of Anantnag on Wednesday evening, has succumbed to his injuries on his way to the hospital.

Reports said that terrorists fired at unarmed ASI Mohammad Ashraf while he was returning to his home. The deceased ASI was posted at the Bijbehara police station. He was seriously injured in the terror attack.

A civilian was also shot dead by terrorists at Merjanpora Eidgah Safakadal in central Kashmir's Srinagar district on Wednesday evening.

According to police one Rouf Ahmad Khan, 45, was shot by terrorists on Wednesday evening, following which he was rushed to SMHS Hospital Srinagar, adding soon after admission, the person however succumbed to his injuries.

Third selective killings of cops in December

Wednesday evening attack on an ASI was the third attack on Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel in the month of December.

Three policemen including an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) were killed and 12 others injured, after terrorists attacked a police bus at the Zewan area of Srinagar on December 13. Terrorists fired indiscriminately at a bus ferrying policemen from Armed Reserve Police (ARP) 9th battalion at Zewan area of Pantha Chowk, Srinagar.

Earlier on December 10, terrorists attacked a police party at the Gulshan Chowk area in North Kashmir Bandipora district in which two cops were killed. Identities of killed cops were established as selection grade constable Mohammad Sultan and constable Fayaz Ahmed. Both the cops were deployed at the Gulshan Chowk in Bandipora. Terrorists fired at a police party at Gulshan Chowk, Bandipora in which two cops sustained bullet injuries, who succumbed on way to the hospital.

On November 7, a policeman was shot dead by terrorists near his residence at Batamaloo, Srinagar.

Constable Tausif Ahmad, 29, was killed after the terrorists shot him from a point-blank range outside his residence at SD Colony around 8 pm on November 7, according to the police. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to his injuries on the way. Ahmad, the lone breadwinner of his family, is survived by his wife, two children aged four and 5 five, and an old mother.