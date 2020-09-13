Police and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora have "rescued" a terrorist who had joined proscribed outfit Al Badr, the police said on Sunday.

"After hectic efforts, police and security forces, with the help of parents, have been able to rescue one more terrorist, who had joined proscribed outfit Al-Badr sometime back," a police official said.

This achievement was made possible with the help of some good sources who helped the police in rescuing the terrorist who had joined Al Badr, according to the police.

Other such incidents

Earlier on July 25, the Jammu and Kashmir Police had said it was able to "rescue" one terrorist who had joined a proscribed terrorist outfit without loss of life and property.

Several terrorists have laid down their arms in Kashmir since 2017 when police announced that they will accept the offer to surrender of local terrorists even during ongoing encounters. Most of these militants surrendered after appeals by their families to shun the path of violence and return home.