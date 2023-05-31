Deepak Kumar alias Deepu, a resident of Thial village of the Majalta tehsil in the Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, who was killed by terrorists in Anantnag district on Monday evening, was the lone bread earner for a seven-member family.

His elder brother Raju lost both of his eyes and his father is bedridden for the last couple of years. Deepu was looking after a four-member family of his elder brother along with his wife and ailing father.

Married to Gudiya two years back, Deepu was expecting his first child in June but his life was cut short by Pakistan-supported terrorists just to terrorize innocent people.

Deepu, who worked at a circus in the Janglat Mandi area of Anantnag, was gunned down by terrorists in the latest incident of targeted killing when he had gone to the market to buy milk around 8.30 pm on Monday.

One of the owners of the company "Sharma Brothers" which organizes trade fairs in different parts of Jammu and Kashmir, told that Deepu married to Gudiya two years back and the couple was expecting their first child during the first week of June.

Deepu's wife usually travels with him from one place to another in connection with the trade fair and circus. His pregnant wife Gudiya was among the first to reach the spot where he was shot by terrorists.

Had gone to bring milk and fresh water for his pregnant wife.

According to the owner of the circus, Deepu had gone to bring milk and fresh water for his wife from a distance of over 100 metres. After going outside the gate of the circus, Deepu told his colleague that he will bring fresh water for them from the nearby tap.

A gallon of water and milk was in his hand when two terrorists shot him from point-blank range. Deepu almost covered a distance of 70 metres and was about to reach the main entrance of the circus when he was shot by terrorists. His body was moved to his remote Thial village in the Udhampur district where he was cremated.

Only breadwinner for the poor family

Local BJP leader and former MLA R S Pathania, who is a native of Majalta, told International Bussiness Times that Deepu was the lone breadwinner for the poor family comprising his ailing father Mashu Ram, blind brother Raju and his wife, and their two minor children.

Pathania said that terrorists have not only killed the lone bread earner of the poor family but also shattered all hopes of the family.