In its ongoing campaign to seize properties of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), the State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Monday sealed properties belonging to the banned radical outfit in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Reports said that under section 8 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), the District Magistrate Kupwara has notified these properties as to be under the unlawful use of the Jamaat-e-Islami.

As per official communication, property worth Rs 3 crore after being notified by District Magistrate Kupwara on the recommendation of SIA of J&K, has been barred with restrictions on usage and entry.

Steps were taken to check terror funding

Reports said that this step was taken to choke the availability of funds for secessionist activities and to dismantle the ecosystem of anti-national elements and terror networks hostile to India's national security, sovereignty, integrity, and unity.

Property belonging to and held by banned JeI at Kupwara has been notified by concerned District Magistrates in the exercise of the powers conferred under section 8 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 & Notification No. 14017/7/2019, dated 28- February- 2019 of Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

The property is a shopping complex comprising 20 shops along with appurtenant land falling under survey number 2990/2666/270 and survey number 3551/2979/263 has been sealed and entry/usage barred has been prohibited, reads the notification. Additionally"Red entry" to this effect has been made in the relevant revenue records.

57 properties of JeI have been seized so far in J&K

With this SIA Kashmir has got 57 properties of JeI notified to date. "The action, it is expected, would significantly dent terror funding in J&K besides being another major step in restoring rule of law and a society without fear", the statement reads.

Pertinently, SIA has identified as many as 188 JeI properties across the UT of J&K which have either been notified or are under the process of being notified for further legal action. These are as a result of the investigation of case FIR number 17 of 2019 U/S 10, 11 & 13 of Police Station Batmaloo being investigated by SIA.

Jammu and Kashmir Jamaat-e-Islami, a radical outfit, was banned on February 28, 2019, by Home Ministry for allegedly being involved in subversive activities in the region. The Union Ministry had claimed the organization has close links with secessionists and terrorist groups and contests the merger of J&K into the Union of India.

Post ban on the JeI, authorities had carried massive crackdown on its first and second-line leadership and detained its hundreds of members and associates across J&K.