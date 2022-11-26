Intensifying the campaign to identify and seize properties of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), the State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Saturday sealed 11 properties belonging to the banned radical outfit including a double-story building of Falah-e-Aam Trust (FAT) in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Reports said that under section 8 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), the District Magistrate Anantnag has notified these properties as to be under the unlawful use of the Jamaat-e-Islami. Properties include orchards, shopping complexes, agricultural land, and residential properties as well.

The notified properties also include one kanal four malras of land with a double-story building housing the office of Falah-e-Aam Trust (FAT), reports said. The notified property also includes land measuring 30 kanals and one malras in village Rakhi Moman Danjipora, under survey number 1299/956/496 in the name of JeI vide mutation number 246. The notified property also includes a double-story residential house over land 12 malras in village Anantnag East Mattan under survey number 797 mutated in the name of JeI under number 2222.

The property includes land measuring 16 malras at Sarsai in Anantnag and land measuring 6 kanals,10 malras in Anantnag, besides other properties in the district.

Jamaat-e-Islami banned in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir Jamaat-e-Islami, a radical outfit, was banned on February 28, 2019, by Home Ministry for allegedly being involved in subversive activities in the region. The Union Ministry had claimed the organization has close links with secessionists and terrorist groups and contests the merger of J&K into the Union of India.

Post ban on the JeI, authorities had carried massive crackdown on its first and second-line leadership and detained its hundreds of members and associates across J&K.

On June 13 this year, the J&K government also banned several schools affiliated with FAT. The students studying in these schools were asked to immediately take admission to government-run schools.

All the chief education officers (CEOs) in consultation with the district administration were directed to seal the banned institutions within 15 days.

The FAT is an affiliate of Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) which is proscribed by the Ministry of Home Affairs under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of J&K Police accused FAT of gross illegalities, fraud, and encroachment of government lands.

The order comes in the backdrop of the SIA's investigations and a majority of these schools are allegedly built on illegally occupied government land.

Properties of Jamaat-e-Islami were earlier sealed in Shopian

Earlier on November 10 this year, authorities in Kashmir sealed nine properties including a school building belonging to the banned Jamaat-e-Islami.

The District Magistrate Shopian in a notification ordered a ban on entry and usage of these properties including a newly constructed school building belonging to Jamaat-e-Islami following communication by the State Investigation Agency (SIA).

The directions were issued by District Magistrate Shopian, Sachin Kumar Vaishya, under Section 8 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, and these properties were sealed.

"The State Investigation Agency, Kashmir vide communication No. SIA/FIR-17-19/22/7010-14; dated: 05.11.2022 has intimated that during an investigation of case FIR No. 17/2019 u/s 10, 11 & 13 UA(P) Act of Police Station Batamaloo now being investigated by P/S SIA, nine properties have surfaced that are owned by and under the possession of banned association Jamaat-e-Islami and are located in the jurisdiction of district Shopian and are to be notified in terms of section 8 UA(P) Act," the DM Shopian stated in a notification issued on November 10.