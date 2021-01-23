The Border Security Force (BSF) detected an underground tunnel in Kathua district during the past 10 days.

The underground tunnel was constructed by Pakistan at the International Border (IB) to facilitate the infiltration of terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir.

2nd underground tunnel detected by BSF personnel in Hiranagar

During an anti-tunnelling operation in the border outpost Pansar area of Hiranagar sector, the secret tunnel was detected which is approx 150 meters long and 30 feet deep.

It is pertinent to mention here that BSF had shot down a Pakistani Hexacopter carrying load of weapons & ammunition in June 2020 in the same area, reported ANI.

This is the second underground tunnel detected by BSF personnel in Hiranagar sector during the past 10 days, fourth in the past six months along the IB in Samba and Kathua districts and 10th in the past decade.

