In the latest attempt to show "solidarity" with Kashmiris, the Pakistan Government has announced a public holiday on February 5, Friday in order to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day.

A notification issued by the Pakistan Interior Ministry said that February 5, 2021, shall be a public holiday for observing Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The government said the Kashmir Day is being observed to "signify political and moral support in their struggle for self-determination and to honour Kashmiri martyrs."

After the announcement, several questioned the underlying motive of Pakistan's attempt to show "solidarity". Is this is the latest call for propaganda to instigate violence in Kashmir or Pakistan's two-faced policy? Here are some reactions from social media:

Such a sham: Social media reacts

A Twitter user said, "Pakistan declares Feb 5 as a holiday to observe 'Kashmir Solidarity Day'. Such a sham! Pakistan's has illegally occupied #GilgitBaltistan & #POK. Its human rights records in these territories are not something that it can be proud of."

Journalist Aditya Raj Kaul said, "Pakistan announces yet another propaganda 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' on Feb 5 to instigate violence in Kashmir. Indian security agencies keeping a close watch. Pakistan FM puts onus of talks on India. India maintains talks and terror cannot go side by side."

How is Pakistan observing Kashmir Solidarity Day?

On the occasion, seminars and rallies will be held to show solidarity with people of Kashmir.

A one-minute silence will be observed in "solidarity" with the Kashmiris. Islamabad and Rawalpindi are on high alert and strict security measures have been announced in the capital city and other cities of Pakistan.

