PM Modi and other world leaders' placards raised at pro-freedom rally in Pakistan's Sindh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other world leaders placards were spotted at a pro-freedom rally in Sindh of Pakistan on Sunday, January 17. The protest was held in Sann, Sindh province of Pakistan where the protesters took to the streets demanding freedom of Sindh from Pakistan.

In a video that surfaced from Sindh, the pro-Sindhudesh protesters raised placards of PM Modi, US President-elect Joe Biden, New Zealand PM Jacinda and other world leaders to seek their intervention for their freedom from Pakistan.

The massive protests were organised on the 117th birth anniversary of GM Syed, one of the founding fathers of modern Sindhi nationalism.

Shafi Muhammad Burfat, Chairman of Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz, was quoted as saying by ANI, "Among all these barbaric assaults on its history and culture, and all these ages of occupation and dawns of independence Sindh has retained and maintained its separate historical and cultural identity as a pluralist, co-existent, tolerant and harmonious society where all the different cultures, languages and ideas of the foreign and native people have not only influenced each other but accepted and absorbed the common message of the human civilisation."

"This historical synthesis of religions, philosophies and civilisation from the east and west has given our motherland Sindh a distinct place in the history of humanity," he said.

What is Sindhudesh?

Sindhudesh is a demand for a separate homeland for Sindhis which was emerged in 1967 under the leadership of GM Syed and Pir Ali Mohammed Rashdi.

The protesters claimed that Sindh is the home of Indus Valley Civilisation and Vedic religion which was "illegitimately occupied by the British Empire and was delivered by them to Pakistan in 1947".

There are several nationalist parties in Sindh which are advocating for a free Sindh nation. They have been raising the issue on various international platforms calling Pakistan an "occupier" that continues to exploit resources and involved in human rights violations in the region.