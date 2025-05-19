Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Police have foiled an alleged terror plot with the arrest of two suspects, who were allegedly planning to carry out bomb blasts.

In a joint operation, police of the two Telugu states arrested Siraj-ur Rehman (29) of Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh and Sayeed Sameer (28), a resident of Bohiguda in Secunderabad.

According to police, Siraj is an engineering graduate who was looking for a job, while Sameer is a lift operator.

The accused were produced before a magistrate in Vizianagaram, who sent them to judicial custody for 14 days.

Siraj's father is reported to be an Assistant Sub-Inspector of police, while his brother is a constable. Siraj's father wanted him to become a police officer, but he allegedly became attracted to terror.

The two suspects had allegedly formed a group by the name Al-Hind Ittehadul Muslimeen (AHIM) to carry out their activities.

According to police sources, the two operatives had procured explosives online and were planning a trial of explosions near Vizianagaram.

They were allegedly in touch with a handler based in Saudi Arabia through social media. The handler, suspected to be belonging to ISIS, was guiding the two youths in carrying out terror activities. The accused procured explosives online and also used online information to use them. They allegedly planned to test the explosives on the outskirts of Vizianagaram on May 21 or 22.

Acting on a tip-off, the police of the two Telugu states foiled their terror plan by arresting them. The suspects had allegedly met some youth.

Police in both states are conducting a further probe.

During the preliminary investigation, police found that Siraj had come to Hyderabad to prepare for the Group-2 exam. During his stay in Hyderabad, he met Sameer on a few occasions. Later, Siraj returned to Vizianagaram to write the exam. He allegedly ordered explosive materials at his Vizianagaram address.

After receiving a tip-off, intelligence officials of Telangana alerted the Andhra Pradesh Police. The explosive material, including ammonia, sulphur, and aluminium powder, was recovered during a raid on Siraj's house on Saturday (May 17). The same day, Sameer was arrested in Hyderabad and taken to Vizianagaram on a transit warrant.

The National Intelligence Agency (NIA) is also reported to have gathered details of the case and is making efforts to identify their handler based in Saudi Arabia.

