Minutes after two terrorists were gunned down by the Army after a major infiltration bid near LoC's Naugam sector in North Kashmir, Major General Virendra Vats said that around 250 to 300 terrorists are currently occupying the launchpads across the Indo-Pak border.

Talking about the present status of infiltration along LoC, Virendra Vats, GOC 19 Infantry Division, Baramullah indicated that the launchpads along the LoC are "fully occupied" with about terrorists.

Addressing a press meet, the Major General said, "Inputs indicate that their launchpads are fully occupied. If we've to guess, it could be anything between 250-300 terrorists presently occupying the launchpads opposite."

Infiltration bid foiled in J&K

Two terrorists were killed in North Kashmir's Naugam sector today. The Indian Army said that the troops laid an ambush after the suspicious movement was detected along the Line of Control.

"Today, our troops along LoC in the Nougam sector detected suspicious movement originating from Pakistani Post in the area. Apt response was taken to eliminate 2 terrorists who were trying to infiltrate by cutting anti-infiltration fence," Virendra Vats said.

Arms and ammunition recovered

Two AK-47A and warlike stores were recovered from the slain terrorists, the Army said. "Recoveries from the slain terrorists include 2 AK assault rifles with 12 filled magazines, a pistol, magazines, some grenades. We've also recovered about 1.5 Lakhs in Indian and Pakistani currency. Sarch operation is still underway in the area to sanitise," Vats stated.

(With agency inputs)