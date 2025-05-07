Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar on Wednesday welcomed 'Operation Sindoor', launched by the Indian Armed Forces, that hit the terrorists' infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Hailing the move, Siddaramaiah said, "I salute the extraordinary courage of our armed forces behind 'Operation Sindoor'. Their heroic action reaffirms that India will never tolerate terror in any form."

"The brutal attack in Pahalgam was not just on innocent lives, it was an assault on the dreams and spirit of India. Every effort of our brave soldiers is a pledge to bring justice to the victims, their families, and to every Indian who believes in peace and humanity," CM Siddaramaiah said.

"Karnataka joins the nation in expressing unwavering solidarity with our forces. We are proud of your valour, sacrifice, and unflinching commitment to protect our sovereignty. Terror has no place in our land. India will respond with strength and unity," he said.

Shivakumar stated, "Operation Sindoor is a befitting reply to the cowardly Pahalgam terror attack. We stand with the government, we stand with our security forces. Jai Hind."

Karnataka Congress Unit said, "The Indian Air Force (IAF), widely recognised as one of the world's strongest air forces, gave a befitting reply to the cowardly Pahalgam terrorist attack. We stand with the government, we stand with our security forces."

BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra stated, "In a clinical and precise operation, the Indian Army has begun avenging the targeted killings of Hindus in Pahalgam."

V. Sunil Kumar, BJP MLA and State General Secretary, said, "Operation Sindoor..! The airstrike carried out by the Indian Air Force late last night on terrorist bases in Pakistan is a bold retaliation against Pakistan-sponsored terrorist activities."

"Hundreds of terrorists have been killed in this attack. I hope this serves as a strong blow that deters Pakistan from ever provoking India again," he said.

"The country is currently facing a war-like situation, and within the nation, too, some divisive minds may try to poison the atmosphere. Let us stay alert about such elements, follow the security advisories issued by the Central government, and stand firmly for the security and sovereignty of our nation," the MLA stated.

