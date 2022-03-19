Amid debate over his role in the killings of the Indian Air Force officers and innocent civilians during the early 1990s, more trouble ahead for Yasin Malik, chief of the banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) as the Court has ordered framing of charges against him and other separatist leaders in a terror funding case.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court has ordered framing of charges against Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeed and Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin.

Court also ordered framing of charges against Yasin Malik, Shabbir Shah, Masarat Alam, and others under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in a terror funding case.

The Court also ordered framing of charges against former MLA Rashid Engineer, businessman Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali, Bitta Karate, Aftab Ahmad Shah, Avatar Ahmad Shah, Naeem Khan, Bashir Ahmed Bhat, alias Peer Saifullah and several others under various sections of Indian Penal Code and UAPA including criminal conspiracy, waging war against the country, unlawful activities, etc.

Pakistan pumping money for terror funding

The NIA Court observed that the money for terror funding was sent from and by Pakistan and its agencies and even the diplomatic mission was used to fulfill the evil design. Money for terror funding was also sent by proclaimed international terrorists and accused Hafiz Saeed.

According to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), various terrorist organizations such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) with the support of ISI of Pakistan, perpetrated violence in the Valley by attacking civilians and security forces.

It was further alleged that in the year 1993, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) was formed to give a political front to secessionist activities.

Separatist leaders are hand-in-glove with active terrorists

A news agency reported that the Central Government received credible information that Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, Amir of Jammat-ud-Dawah, and the secessionist and separatist leaders including the members of Hurriyat Conference have been acting in connivance with active terrorists of proscribed terrorist organizations like HM, LeT, etc. for raising, receiving and collecting funds domestically and abroad through various illegal channels including hawala.

All accused connected with each other to finance terror groups

Quoting order of the NIA Special Judge Praveen Singh, the news agency reported, "the analysis reflects that the statements of witnesses and documentary evidence have connected almost all the accused with each other and to a common object of secession, to the commonality of means they were to use, their close association to terrorist/terrorist organizations under the guiding hand and funding of Pakistani establishment".