Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Thursday were conducting raids at ten places in Kashmir in connection with the MBBS seats allotment racket to locals in different colleges of Pakistan. The ED raided the premises belonging to two separatist leaders -- Hurriyat Conference's Qazi Yasir, and J&K Salvation Movement chairman Zaffar Bhat in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering case.

Official sources said that the sleuths of ED started raids at the places, including three in the Srinagar district in connection with the allotment of MBBS seats to residents of J&K in different colleges in Pakistan.

These raids were also conducted in Budgam, Kupwara, and Anantnag districts of J&K. The MBBS seats were sold to J&K students with the intention to fund terrorism in various ways on the instructions of PAK-based handlers.

Local police and the CRPF also assisted the ED officials in carrying out these raids. The officials have recovered highly incriminating materials and digital devices related to the scam. Further probe is underway.