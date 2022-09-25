Four months after arresting him for his alleged role in a hawala case, the State Investigating Agency (SIA) on Saturday filed a chargesheet against former Minister of State (MoS) Finance Jitendra Singh, aka Babu Singh, and two other persons in connection with terror funding case at a Jammu court.

The chargesheet was filed against Jatinder Singh Mohammad Shareef Shah a resident of Larnoo Anantnag and Mohammad Hussain Khateeb resident of Bhaderwah Doda (at present somewhere in Pakistan) in case FIR No.73/2022 of Police Station Gandhi Nagar Jammu (transferred to SIA by Police Headquarters J&K) with the request to the Court to file supplementary chargesheet in near future.

According to police Mohammad Shareef Shah was arrested by Jammu Police along with Rs 6,90,000/- which was meant for Jatinder Singh alias Babu Singh and was intended to be used for the anti-national activities of Babu Singh and his party namely "Nature Mankind Friendly Global Party".

Ex-Minister was in touch with HM terrorists

According to police, Babu Singh was in touch with the terrorists of the Hizbul-Mujahideen terrorists. The amount was sent from Pakistan through their associates for Babu Singh's party.

In the investigation, it has been revealed that Babu Singh was in contact with Mohammad Hussain Khateeb over encrypted social media applications and had clandestinely visited Dubai for arranging funds.

Mohammad Shareef Shah was designated as Secretary of this party, who received these funds at Kashmir through an unknown person and travelled to Jammu to hand over the money to Babu Singh. The money fund was arranged by Mohammad Hussain Khateeb, a HM terrorist operating from Pakistan but Mohammad Shareef Shah was arrested before he could hand over the amount to Babu Singh.

Mohammad Shareef Shah had disclosed that he was tasked by Singh to collect money from a person named Omer in Srinagar. He revealed the names of his local and overseas associates — Javed and Khatib from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Farooq Khan from Toronto.

Babu Singh was arrested on April 9

Jitendra Singh alias Babu Singh was arrested from Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on April 9, 2022, and subsequently shifted to Jammu for questioning. On April 6, the police had issued a lookout notice against Singh after his name surfaced in the case on March 31 when the police arrested four people, reportedly part of a hawala racket.

Babu Singh was a minister in the PDP-Congress government in 2002. He strongly opposed the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of J&K into two Union Territories. Singh frequently spoke against the Centre's move and demanded restoring J&K's special status and statehood.