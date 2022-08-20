After getting vital clues during the questioning of two terror operatives arrested on Thursday and Friday from Jammu and Delhi respectively, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Saturday raided multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch in connection with a hawala racket.

Reports said that a team of SIA team raided Jamia Zia Uloom Madrasah Poonch on Saturday morning. Later, the team also raided the house of one of the administrators of the Madrasah Moulvi Ghulam Qadir of Poonch.

"On early Saturday morning, sleuths of SIA reached Poonch and raided Madrasah in Poonch. After seizing some documents, the team raided the house of one of the administrators of the Madrasah to get some more proof about their involvement in terror funding case", sources said.

Arrested Hawala operative Abdul Hamid Mir is a driver of one of the Madrasah administrators

Although sleuths of the SIA are tightlipped over the role of some locals of Poonch in the terror funding module, sources said that Hawala operative Abdul Hamid Mir is a driver of one of the administrators of the Madrasah.

It is believed that the administrator has deputed him to Delhi to collect Hawala amount worth Rs 10 lakh from "garment trader" Mohammad Yaseen on August 17.

Terror funding module busted two days ago

A terror funding syndicate was busted with the arrest of two Hawala operatives who were allegedly routing money to terror outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Al Badr.

Abdul Hamid Mir, a resident of Poonch, and Delhi-based garment trader Mohammad Yaseen were arrested from the Jammu bus stand and Turkman Gate on Thursday, and Friday, respectively. Hawala money worth Rs 24 lakh was recovered from them.

Hawala money is being routed through South Africa

Yaseen has reportedly revealed that Hawala money was being routed to India through South Africa and collected in Surat and Mumbai.

He ran a garments business in Meena Bazaar and was the Delhi link to send this money to terror operatives in Jammu and Kashmir through couriers.

According to police recently, Rs 24 lakh Hawala money was sent from South Africa to support terror activities in India.

Out of this, Yaseen transferred Rs 17 lakh through two couriers to a terror operative named Abdul Hameed Mir in Jammu and Kashmir.

The police, however, arrested Mir from Jammu Bus Stand on Friday evening soon after he boarded off the bus from New Delhi and recovered Rs 10 lakh cash from him.