The Kashmir region is a focal point in the complex web of geopolitical complexities, and Dr. Abhinav Pandya's most recent book, "Terror Financing in Kashmir," painstakingly dissects the multi-layered, covert networks that support terrorism in the area. This book, published in 2023 by Routledge, Taylor and Francis, offers a novel investigation of the complex network of terror financing that has eluded knowledge.

The book delves into the complex terrain of financing terrorism in Kashmir, illuminating the participation of various entities, including state and non-state, formal and informal, profit and non-profit. Dr. Pandya carefully outlines the many threads of this complex financial system, highlighting the necessity of a concentrated and specialized effort to completely understand its complexities. According to the author, Indian counterterrorism agencies have not been able to fully identify these networks over time, which highlights the need for a more sophisticated strategy.

Dr. Pandya uses an extensive range of sources, such as input from local security agencies and interviews with secret sources within terror networks. This innovative method establishes the groundwork for a strong counterterrorism plan in Kashmir. Through exploring the thoughts of those engaged in these networks, the author offers priceless insights that advance our understanding of the problem at hand.

Who is Dr. Abhinav Pandya?

Dr. Abhinav Pandya, a renowned policy analyst who specializes in counterterrorism, Indian foreign policy, and the geopolitics of Afghanistan-Pakistan, is the driving force behind this ground-breaking analysis. Dr. Pandya is a public affairs graduate of Cornell University and a doctorate holder from the Jindal School of International Affairs. His expertise is demonstrated by his careful examination of intricate geopolitical issues.

As the founder, Director, and CEO of Usanas Foundation, an India-based security, and foreign policy think tank, Dr. Pandya has been at the forefront of fostering intellectual dialogues. His commitment to advancing understanding in these areas is evident through the international security and foreign policy conferences he has curated, such as the Maharana Pratap Annual Geopolitics Dialogue.

Having advised the former Governor of Jammu and Kashmir during critical times, Dr. Pandya brings real-world experience to his research. His contributions extend to international organizations, including the International Labor Organization, UN, where he served as a member of the national-level specialist team.