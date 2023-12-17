Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday busted a gang involved in attacking unarmed and off-duty cops in different parts of Kashmir Valley by arresting three hybrid terrorists.

The module was busted after a group of terrorists attacked a police constable on December 9 in the Bemina area of Srinagar city. All the arrested terrorists were involved in attacking the unarmed cop.

Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police R R Swain informed the media about busting the module-comprising hybrid terrorists, involved in attacking unarmed cops in different parts of Kashmir Valley.

Selection Grade constable of J&K Police namely Mohammad Hafeez Chak son of Ghulam Hassan Chak, resident of Lontha Karnah, presenting putting up at Hamdaniya Colony Bemina was attacked by some unidentified terrorists on the December 9 evening.

The selection grade constable injured in the terrorist attack was presently posted at the Police Post Bana Mohallah in Fateh Kadal Srinagar. The injured policeman was immediately removed to JVC Hospital for treatment and later he was shifted to 92 Base Hospital Badamibagh Army Hospital for advanced treatment.

Terrorists arrested during the investigation

According to DGP during the investigation based on inputs subsequently corroborated by technical evidence, few suspects were zeroed in, and upon their sustained questioning they confessed to their involvement in the said attack.

Accordingly three terrorists namely Imtiyaz Ahmad Khanday son of Tariq Ahmad Khanday resident of Hamdaniya Colony Sector-A, Danish Ahmad Mala son of Ghulam Mohammad Malla resident of Hamdaniya Colony Sector- A and Mehnan Khan alias Mehran son of Mehraj Din Khan resident of Khawajapora Saidapora Rainawari Srinagar were arrested in the instant case. Weapons of offense and a huge cache of arms and ammunition were recovered on their specific disclosures.

Terrorists conducted recce before attacking cop

According to police after getting pistols, terrorists conducted a recce of the constable several times to accomplish the task assigned to them by their mentor sitting across the border.

The pistol used in the attack has been recovered at the instance of Khanday who had fired the bullets.

Another pistol was recovered from Khan while 57 pistol rounds were recovered from Malla.

The DGP said the Turkish pistol Canik TP9 was used in carrying out the attack. Canik TP9 is a high-quality pistol and its lightweight makes it very good.

It was not the first time that Canik TP9 has been recovered from terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pak-based terrorists assigned them the task of targeting cops

According to police during the questioning, the arrested terrorists disclosed that they were in touch with Pakistan-based Hamza Burhan who assigned them the task of targetting unarmed and off-duty cops to create a fear psychosis among local policemen.

The DGP said that during questioning, the terrorists revealed that they had finalized a list of targets.

"They had a number of other targets. While some were finalized, others were in the process of being identified. Most of the targets were policemen but there were some non-policemen also on their radar," he said.

Asked if the arrested men had any hand in the killing of Inspector Masroor Wani, the DGP said the case was being investigated by the NIA.