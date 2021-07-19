Amid repeated intrusion of terror- drones, controlled and manned from across the border, Jammu, and Kashmir on Monday revisited security plans ahead of Independence Day. Tackling these drones is the biggest security challenge before Jammu and Kashmir police during Independence Day celebrations this year.

After the first of its kind terror attack in the country when two drones were used to drop explosives during the Satwari Airport strike on June 27, intrusion of such unmanned aircraft has become a routine affair in the Jammu region.

Jammu records 20 drone intrusions after June 27

Drones were spotted hovering over military installations in Jammu for four consecutive days after June 27 attack. Now intrusion of drones in the border area has become a routine affair.

After the Satwari Air Force Station attack, as many as 20 drone intrusions were recorded in the Jammu region only. Frequent spotting of drones, especially over sensitive installations, has forced the authorities to revisit security arrangements to foil evil designs of anti-national forces. There have been about 20 drone sightings after the attack on the Air Force station.

Terror outfits using drones: DGP

While reviewing the security scenario, the DGP said that terror outfits were continuously using drones for terror activities. He asked the officers to remain extra vigilant to frustrate evil designs of the anti-national elements.

The DGP said that the action against terrorists should be continued, and all the suspicious elements should be kept under check. He stressed the importance of maintaining close synergy between J&K Police and other security agencies to meet the security challenges. The DGP directed the officers to revisit the security plans of their districts.

Drone jammer installed on LoC

After recent intrusions, drone jammers have been installed in different locations on the Line of Control (LoC) on a trial basis. Sources said that jammers have been installed in twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri where terrorists are desperately trying to infiltrate.

In an interview with a news-channel Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has assured that security agencies have advanced technology to face such challenges. He has assured all-important installations in Jammu and Kashmir are safe and all such attacks would be repulsed with advanced technology.

"In the recent meeting of Security Grid, incidents of drone attacks were reviewed and discussed. Drones are being spotted for the last year and the BSF has shot down many of them on the borders. Security agencies are fully prepared to meet with drone threats. They are also working on the installation of advanced technology to counter such attacks," LG has assured.