Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani have sent social media into a tizzy with their sensuous chemistry in Kya Baat Hai remake. The song is from their upcoming film - Govinda Mera Naam, which also features Bhumi Pednekar. While Bhumi plays Vicky's wife in the film, Kiara plays the role of his love interest.

The song is the remake of Harrdy Sandhu's popular track - Kya Baat Hai.

Vicky announces the song

"My love for Punjabi songs is now something I got a chance to dance to #KyaaBaatHaii 2.0, song out tomorrow at 12:30 pm #GovindaNaamMera streaming from 16th December, only on @disneyplushotstar! #GovindaNaamMeraOnHotstar," Kaushal wrote on Instagram.

Social media erupts with reactions

While one section is loving the song, another one was left completely unimpressed.

"Terrible copy paste work done," commented another user.

"Bollywood just doesn't want to put in efforts," wrote a social media user.

"Ohh look another remake of the original," wrote one user.

"As an audience POV just giv us some fresh stuff... We r tired of listening to old wine in new bottle...." one more social media user commented.

"Will you ever make a song that's original?" asked a netizen.

"Why doesn't Bollywood want to work hard?" asked another netizen.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Govinda Mera Naam will release on Disney Hotstar on December 16, 2022.