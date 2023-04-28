Rinku Singh's 5 sixes on 5 balls will remain KKR's biggest highlight this IPL season. It was the star player's terrific inning that made KKR win an otherwise lost match against Gujrat Titans. All the KKR supporters across the globe hailed Rinku as the "next big thing". And Shah Rukh Khan himself made the call to Singh to congratulate him.

Rinku and SRK's phone call

In an interaction with Jio, Rinku told Jio that the Kolkata Knight Riders' owner, Shah Rukh Khan called him after the match. Rinku revealed that SRK told him that he gets invited to many many weddings but doesn't go to all. But, promised to dance at Rinku's wedding.

"JHOOME JO RINKUUUUU!!!" The tweet further read, "My baby @rinkusingh235 And @NitishRana_27 & @venkateshiyer you beauties!!! And remember Believe that's all. Congratulations @KKRiders and @VenkyMysore take care of your heart sir!" the Pathaan actor had written on social media after the match.

Rinku's humble background

With many of their star players opting out of the season due to various reasons, KKR started at a very bleak note of winning IPL 2023. However, for Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla's Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku Singh has emerged as a jackpot.

Now, many may not know this but Rinku Singh comes for a very humble background. Rinku's father is one of the many gas delivery agents who delivers cylinders, home to home. The family was also under the pressure of tremendous loan.