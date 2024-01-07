One of the most loved and respected families Bachchan's has been grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons. For months, it has been reported that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan have been avoiding each other for the longest time. The sister-in-law, and daughter-in-law feud has also affected Aishwarya and Abhishek's marital life suggested in several reports. However, time and again it has been shared by media portals that there is trouble in the Bachchan family, but everyone something crops up, Big B, Aishwarya and Abhishek come together and shut the trolls.

All is well between the Bachchan family

Last month, it was reported that Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai are staying safely and former Miss World has moved out of Jalsa and stayed separately with her daugther. The reports were refuted by Bachchan as on the same day Big B, Agastya Nanda along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan attended Aaradhya's annual school bash, where the star kid performed.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya, Abhishek Bachchan enjoy a kabaddi match with Amitabh Bachchan

On Saturday night, the entire Bachchan was seen cheering at Mumbai's DOME by NSCI for Abhishek Bachchan's Jaipur Pink Panthers. A video of Aishwarya Rai, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya were seen hooting and clapping as they enjoyed the match.

The video shows all the Bachchans in the team's blue and white tracksuits. They were seen clasping for JPP as they won against the opponent.

Meanwhile, the team beat U Mumbai 41-31 in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 10 match on Saturday.

Netizens were in awe seeing the Bachchan family together, However, it was Aaradhya's hairstyle that was the topic of discussion on social media.

A section of netizens said that her bangs are now resembling Salman Khan's look from Tere Naam. Some even said that Aishwarya isn't keeping her daughter's hair well-groomed and tidy.

A fan wrote about Aishwarya-Abhishek's divorce rumours, "Can hear those divorce rumour makers crying in the corner."

One more said, "So good to see all of them happy family."

Another user mentioned, "Jaya Bachchan missing in this togetherness."

The next one averred, "They are always together only at this age Ash is not a fool to leave family...she would have got lost after Miss World but just because she has that Bachan surname she gets footage.."

Netizens on Aardhya's hairstyle

Aaradhya who is often seen sporting fringe haircut chose to style her hair bangs differently. She left her hair open and sported a headband but was seen parting her fringes instead of letting them cover her forehead.

A fan mentioned, "Oh finally permanent change in hairstyle of Aaradhya..I thought after school function, she would again cover her forehead.."

Another fan said, "Ye toh Salman Khan ka tere naam wala hairstyle hai.." (This looks like Salman Khan's Tere Naam hairstyle.

How did the alleged feud between Aishwarya and Shweta Bachchan begin

It all started with Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan, and Jaya Bachchan, who penned a lengthy post after making her ramp debut at the Paris Fashion Week. Navya shared her experience walking the runway for L'Oréal Paris at Paris Fashion Week. However, she skipped mentioning Navya's aunt, actor and former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who walked the ramp as the Indian ambassador for the cosmetic brand.

Navya also skipped tagging Aishwarya on the post.

Work front

Abhishek was recently seen in Ghoomer. The movie has Abhishek essaying a cricket mentor who trains a young cricketer, played by Saiyami Kher, who loses her right arm. Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi are also a part of the movie.