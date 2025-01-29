Actor Kriti Sanon recently won a National Award for Mimi and will now share screen space with Dhanush in Aanand L. Rai's Tere Ishq Mein.

On Tuesday, the makers introduced Kriti by sharing an intriguing promo. The video shows Kriti's character, Mukti, pouring kerosene on herself as she prepares to set herself on fire. Later, she is seen sitting in a corner, lighting a cigarette.

Sharing the clip, Dhanush on Instagram wrote, "Some love stories are destined to rise from the flames. Witness SHANKAR and MUKTI in #TereIshkMein. From the #WorldOfRaanjhanaa - an unforgettable story. I

As soon as the video went viral. Netizens heaped praise on Kriti Sanon for her stellar and intense look.

A user wrote, "Kriti Sanon played an unrequited lover so flawlessly in Do Patti the subtle change in saumya's expressions from awe to longing to heartbreak is so beautifully acted by her here."

Another user said, "National award loading once again.."

A few months ago, filmmaker Aanand L Rai was all set to reunite with Dhanush for a new project — Tere Ishq Mein. The film also features Kriti Sanon. Aanand and Dhanush have previously worked together in the 2013 film Raanjhanaa.

About Tere Ishk Mein

In an interview with News18, Aanand L Rai confirmed that Tere Ishk Mein is in the same world as Raanjhanaa.

Aanand said, "In 2011, after Tanu Weds Manu, I was curious to see how a person like me would handle tragedy. When Himanshu (Sharma, the writer) brought the world of Raanjhanaa to me, I was eager to explore a story centred on love and tragedy."

He added, "Tanu Weds Manu was all about fun and games within my middle-class world. Raanjhanaa was a step forward. Twelve years later, this 53-year-old man is keen to see his growth in the tragedy genre. It's a different story now. Whether it's more mature or not is up to the audience and reviewers to decide. I'm excited to dive back into that world and explore relationships from a different perspective."

Talking about similarities between Raanjhanaa and Tere Ishk Mein, Aanand said, "The rage, aggression, and passionate love present in Raanjhanaa are also evident in Tere Ishk Mein. That's why I feel Tere Ishq Mein is from the world of Raanjhanaa."

Meanwhile, in November, Kriti attended IFFI 2024 where she opened up about her dream roles.

Asked about her dream role, Kriti said, "This is a very tough question because there's nothing like doing one role and then not wanting to do anything else after that. There's no such role. There are so many different kinds of roles that I haven't done yet, and I want to do them. I would love to be a superwoman. I think India me zyada ye hua hain. I would love to do action. I would also love to play a completely negative character."

Aanand L. Rai's Tere Ishq Mein will be released on November 28 in Hindi and Tamil.