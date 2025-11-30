Dhanush is back on the streets of Varanasi as 'Shankar' this time. Directed by Aanand L. Rai, the film also stars Kriti Sanon as the female lead. Dhanush plays an air force pilot, while Kriti will be seen as 'Mukti.' The film, written by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav, was released in theaters on November 28 and is already on its way to becoming another blockbuster of 2025.

Box office

The film has been raking in moolahs at the box office. It opened to Rs 14 crore on day one and quickly went on to make Rs 22 crore on day two. The positive word-of-mouth, Aanand L. Rai's obsessive love universe seems to have clicked with the audience. Kriti Sanon's intense acting has reminded fans of 'Mimi.'

Let's take a look at what social media has to say.

"Dhanush is phenomenal, Kriti Sanon is a total beast on screen, and Aanand L. Rai delivers a blockbuster packed with raw emotions, top tier storytelling and a bonkers climax. AR Rahman's music pure chills. A MUST WATCH!" wrote a user.

Social media reactions

"Dhanush nailed it what a performance man #TereIshkMein," another user commented.

"Kriti Sanon is effortlessly incredible. She's stunning, and she's the kind of actor people should genuinely look up to. I'm pretty sure that anyone who watches this movie in the theatre will walk out as her fan—no exceptions. @kritisanon," a social media user commented.

"There is no doubt that you will not watch this movie. The story is gripping, the pacing is sharp, and the performances are genuinely impressive—keeping you hooked from start to finish," another social media user wrote. "Don't miss this. You will laugh, You will Love, You will cry. Pure soul movie," read a comment.

"Tere Ishk Mein didn't just break my heart... it shattered every silent piece I'd been holding together. I wasn't ready for this. I've never cried this much for any movie..something unhealed inside me just burst open," another comment read.

"Two people who love in different ways one with the heart , one with the mind but it made me wonder even if you get everything in life , can anything match the peace you once felt from someone who loved you so genuinely. #TereIshkMeinReview," a person opined.

"We don't see many films about self-aware toxic people ruining each other's lives. A very frustrating film that I enjoyed. #TereIshkMein," another person wrote down.