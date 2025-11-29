For a while now there have been rumours of something brewing between Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur. While the two have maintained silence on dating rumours, their social media banter and being spotted together has raised many eyebrows. And now, a recent chat between the two on social media has sparked their dating rumours.

Dhanush is all set to be seen in Anand L Rai's 'Tere Ishq Mein' starring him and Kriti Sanon. He took to social media to share pictures from his Varanasi trip and walked down the lane remembering Raanjhana that was also shot there. He reflected on his journey as 'Kundan' from Raanjhanaa to 'Tere Ishk Mein'.

Dhanush's post

"A walk through the memory lane. Where it all started. KUNDAN. A character that refuses to let go of me,even after more than a decade. The Name Kundan still echoes in the narrow lanes of banaras as people call out to me and I still turn and smile. Now walking through the same lanes, sitting in front of the same house, sipping chai from the same tea shop, and walking by the shores of the holy Ganges, with the man who gave me Kundan, feels like a full circle," he wrote.

Mrunal's comment

"Now it's time for Shankar. Tere ishk mein ... FROM TOM. Har Har Mahadev," he concluded. Mrunal was one of the first ones to react to the post. "@dhanushkraja Sir... what a beautiful journey! BLOCKBUSTER!! CULT!!! LEGACY!!" she wrote. Mrunal's cute post for Dhanush didn't get missed.

And soon the comments section was filled with people speculating their relationship status. The film has released with majorly positive reviews. On its opening day, the film managed to collect Rs 16.50 crore.