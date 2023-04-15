Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan won millions of hearts with his dialogue baazi and sheer unabashed one-liners. The young rapper has a huge fan following among youth. Apart from having a large fandom, the reality show's star and rapper happened to meet the tennis legend Sania Mirza at a party hosted by filmmaker Farah Khan.

As a warm gesture, Sania gifted him a few expensive gifts that costs Rs 1.21 lakh. He shared a picture of all the gifts given by Sania, including a pair of Nike shoes worth Rs 91,000 and sunglasses worth Rs 30,000.

The rapper took to his Instagram stories and shared photos of a brand new pair of black Nike shoes and new Balenciaga sunglasses and wrote in the caption: "Appreciate it Appa, ty @mirzasaniar" and also mentioned his trademark line, "Tera ghar jayega isme!!" along with a pink heart."

For the unversed, He had also performed at Sania's retirement party.

Fans were in awe of the bond and friendship between MC Stan and Sania Mirza.

Professional front

Days after his 'Bigg Boss 16' win, the rapper announced his nationwide Hasti Ka Basti tour, which began on March 3 from his hometown Pune and will end on May 7 with his Delhi concert.

The rapper has so far performed in Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Indore, as a part of his tour. His upcoming concerts have been scheduled to be held in Nagpur, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Kolkata and Delhi.