Security across Belagavi has been tightened in the wake of Kannada organisations announcing to lay siege to the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha on Monday despite prohibitory orders. As many as 3,000 police personnel have been deputed to maintain law and order situation.

Thousands of Kannada activists are arriving here to stage a protest against the state government's apathy towards protecting the interests of Kannadigas, President of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike Narayana Gowda said. "No matter what, we are going ahead with our plan of laying siege to Suvarna Soudha," he added.

"The government has not taken any action against the Maharashtra Ekikarana Samithi (MES) members who attacked the police but now, it is initiating action against us for condemning atrocities on Kannadigas," he alleged.

Praveen Kumar Shetty, President of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (Shetty faction) criticised the sympathetic act of the government towards MES and miscreants who are acting against Kannadigas. "We will not fear the consequences and go ahead with our plan," he said.

Belagavi Police Commissioner K. Tyagarajan said that the police will not allow activists into the city as prohibitory orders are clamped.

Meanwhile, the leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah said that he would raise the issue in the state Assembly. "The vandalised statue of freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna has been restored. Rayanna does not belong to any particular community. He fought against Britishers and sacrificed his life. He belongs to all and only sick minds can indulge in such acts," he stated.

MES workers are miscreants who do not fear law. They need to be tamed, he said. The series of incidents in the last week have created tension in the city. The Karnataka and Maharashtra governments have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure safety of their people in their respective states.

(With inputs from IANS)