Tension gripped border residents of Jammu as Pakistan resorted to unprovoked in the Ranbir Singh Pura sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday evening.

Although an eerie silence prevails in the areas adjoining the International Border in Jammu, Samba, and Kathua districts of Jammu and Kashmir, border dwellers are worried over the latest misdemeanour of Pakistan just after the completion of the elections process.

There is fear among border residents that Pakistan Rangers may start firing on the civilian areas only to divert the attention of Pakistani citizens because some political groups have started protests against rigging in the just concluded general elections.

Pakistan started unprovoked firing on Wednesday evening

On Wednesday evening Pakistan started unprovoked firing on the pickets of the Border Security Force (BSF) in the R S Pura sector of Jammu district.

The alert BSF personnel gave a befitting reply to the misdemeanour of Pakistani Rangers.

Reports said that BSF jawans were engaged in some construct work of their post when Pakistani Rangers resorted to unprovoked firing on them.

After the effective retaliation by the BSF firing from the Pakistan side was stopped after an hour but tension flared up in the border belts of the Jammu district.

Reports said that BSF jawans were repeating their picket on the IB, called as Alla-Mai-De Kothe Post. Pakistani Rangers started firing just to create obstacles in the repair of the post.

Pakistan started firing days before the PM's rally in Jammu

Security agencies linked Pakistan's unprovoked firing on the International Border with the forthcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Jammu.

On February 20, the Prime Minister will hold a rally at MA Stadium in Jammu. The venue of the event, MA Stadium, has been cordoned off by security agencies. All types of sports activities have been postponed till the day of the rally by completely closing the stadium.

Incidents of ceasefire violation by Pakistan

For the last few months, Pakistan has been violating the ceasefire on the International Border after repeated intervals by starting unprovoked firing.

On November 9, 2023, a Head Constable of the BSF Lalfam Kima lost his life in the line of duty due to unprovoked firing by the Pakistan Ranger in the Ramgarh sector of Samba district of Jammu province.

Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing on October 27, 2023, targetting civilian areas. A local lady identified as Rajni Bala, 38, wife of Balbir Singh, resident of Ward 5, Arnia was injured in the firing.

On October 17, 2023, two BSF personnel were injured in unprovoked firing by the Pakistan Rangers in the Arnia sector of Jammu district.

Fresh ceasefire was announced in 2021

On February 25, 2021, India and Pakistan announced to strictly adhere to a ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) in J&K.

The director generals of military operations of India and Pakistan reviewed the situation along the Line of Control (Loc) and all other sectors and agreed upon achieving mutually beneficial and sustainable peace along the borders.

Despite announcing the renewed ceasefire, Pakistan has been repeatedly violating the agreement by resorting to unprovoked firing.