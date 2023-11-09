After a brief lull of 12 days, Pakistan Rangers again started unprovoked firing along the International Border (IB) in Jammu province of Jammu and Kashmir.

A Head Constable of the BSF Lalfam Kima lost his life in the line of duty due to unprovoked firing by the Pakistan Ranger in the Ramgarh sector of Samba district of Jammu province.

According to reports, Pakistan Rangers started unprovoked firing targetting Border Out Posts (BoPs) of the BSF in the Ramgarh sector.

BSF Head Constable Lal Fam Kima suffered injuries and was evacuated to a local hospital. He was later shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Jammu. The Head Constable later succumbed to injuries. The 50-year-old Head Constable was a resident of resident of Aizwal in Mizoram.

His body has been shifted to GMC Hospital's mortuary for postmortem.

Locals said that firing started early Thursday morning as Pakistan Rangers targeted some posts of BSF.

Third ceasefire violation in three weeks.

Today's firing targeting BSF posts in the Samba district is the third ceasefire violation in the last three weeks by Pakistan Rangers along the IB in the Jammu frontier.

On October 17, two BSF personnel were injured in unprovoked firing by the Pakistan Rangers in the Arnia sector of Jammu district.

Despite attending a flag meeting after the firing, Pakistan again resorted to unprovoked firing on October 27 targetting civilian areas.

A couple of houses were badly damaged after being hit by shells fired from the border but there was no loss of life in the firing.

Two BSF jawans namely Basavraj SR, 30, hailing from Karnataka, and Sher Singh were injured in the Arnia sector. The injured woman was identified as Rajni Bala, 38, wife of Balbir Singh, resident of Ward 5, Arnia.

BSF already lodged protests with Pak over unprovoked shelling

After two back-to-back ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Rangers, the BSF protested with Pakistan twice.

On October 28, a protest was registered at an hour-long commander-level meeting at the Border Outpost Octroi in Suchetgarh, area of Jammu district.

After the violation of ceasefire violation by Pakistan, the BSF highlighted the issue at a commandant-level flag meeting held at a border outpost (BoP) along the International Border (IB) in the RS Pura sector on October 18.

The BSF also raised the issue of smuggling narcotics from across the border at the meeting and said that they have pictorial evidence of smugglers whom the force has killed.

On February 25, 2021, India and Pakistan announced to strictly adhere to a ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) in J&K.

The director generals of military operations of India and Pakistan reviewed the situation along the Line of Control (LoC) and all other sectors. They agreed upon achieving mutually beneficial and sustainable peace along the borders.