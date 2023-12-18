Tension escalates in Kerala's Calicut University as SFI continues protests against governor

In an unprecedented development, workers of the Students Federation of India (SFI) unleashed mass protests on the campus of the Calicut University in Kerala, as the word war between Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan continued.

A few days back, SFI had claimed that it would not allow Governor Khan, who is also the chancellor of universities in Kerala to enter any of the campuses in Kerala.

However, Governor Khan who boldly accepted the warning from SFI started his stay at the guest house inside the university campus, as he reached Thenjipalam in Malappuram district to attend a private function.

Banners and hoardings in University campus against governor

As the governor arrived at the university, SFI workers started their protests and raised slogans and banners which carried the words, "Sanghi Governor go back."

An irked Khan soon ordered the district superintendent of police to take down all the banners raised by SFI and warned him that the police officer will face serious repercussions if he is not ready to obey the order.

Soon, police cleared the entire scene, but within a few hours, SFI protestors rushed to the scene and replaced more banners.

"Do not spit Hans and Pan Parag here," read one of the banners.

Soon, Pinarayi Vijayan, during his speech at the Nava Kerala Sadassu, claimed that the governor is acting against democratic values. Vijayan also added that the governor is trying to induce saffronization on the campuses in Kerala.

On Monday morning, the governor met with the press again inside the campus, where he lashed out at Pinarayi Vijayan and SFI.

The governor added that it is his duty to look after the happenings in the universities, and made it clear that the state government is maliciously appointing people through backdoors in key posts in the university.

Khan further noted that he is not a person who can be frightened.

Governor says Kerala CM conspiring against him

Earlier this month, SFI workers had blocked the convoy of the governor and had hit his car with sticks and other materials.

Following the incident, Khan claimed that Pinarayi Vijayan is conspiring against him, and is sending people to physically assault him.

"It is the CM, he is conspiring and he is sending these people to hurt me physically. The constitution seems to be collapsing. The collapse of the constitutional machinery cannot be allowed," said Khan.

Khan also noted that he had received credible intelligence information that Pinarayi Vijayan is trying to unleash violence against him.

"Today the 'gundas' are trying to rule the roads of Thiruvananthapuram. When they came, I stopped my car and I got down (from my car). Why have they fled? What have I done?" said Khan.

He added: "Because I do not wish to be pressurised by their tactics, therefore they are trying to threaten me. They are trying to scare me. I am not the person to take things lightly."

The Kerala governor has been very vocal against the ruling party CPI(M) and SFI, on several issues, which include the farm laws and the Sabarimala temple entry.