Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic has broke out, some shocking and unusual incidents have come to light. Videos of people flouting social distancing norms, ditching their face masks, going on an endless racist rant have shocked the world, but also incidents of violence have been troubling to watch in the US. One such incident occurred in a Tennessee, the video of which has gone viral on social media.

A Twitter user shared a video of Waffle House brawl on Twitter, which has gone viral on one the weekend. Waffle House became the trending hashtag on Twitter on Sunday, showing customers and staffers engage in an ugly fight over a confiscated phone.

Hundreds of users shared the video on Twitter, garnering 2.3 million views in record time.

Waffle House or WWE

The one-minute video escalates quickly. It shows a male customer demanding the staffer to return a phone. It is not clear why or when the staffer confiscated the diner's phone.

"Ring that one up so we can pay for that one and then you can put up that phone," one of the women could be heard shouting," one woman could be heard shouting.

One man can be seen yelling "Can I please get my goddamn phone? Somebody?" before he goes over to the other side of the counter in an attempt to retrieve the device. The man is quickly tackled by two employees, but the man repeatedly throws punches at one of the staffers.

Soon after, two other members join the man in his quest to retrieve the device. One of the women, while trying to wrestle the phone out of an employee's hand, gets her wig knocked off and her top is pulled down to expose both her breasts. The woman continues to strong-arm the employee and says "we gotta go. We've got coke. Give us our phone."

The uploader did not mention where the incident took place and our request for details were not immediately returned as of this writing. But in one of the comments, one user corrects another one saying the incident took place in Clarksville, Tennessee and not Atlanta. We'll update the copy if we hear back from the original uploader of the video.

Watch the viral NSFW video below: