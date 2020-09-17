Trump's controversies don't seem to end. One, in fact, has now come to haunt him from the past. A former model Amy Dorris has alleged that US President Donald Trump sexually assaulted her at the US Open tournament in 1997. Dorris, who was 24 at the time, opened up about her alleged encounter with Trump in an interview with the Guardian, giving detailed counts of how things went down.

According to the interview, Trump forced his tongue down Dorris' throat and groped all over her body and didn't let go. This incident reportedly took place outside the bathroom in Trump's VIP box at the tournament in New York on September 5, 1997.

"He just shoved his tongue down my throat and I was pushing him off. And then that's when his grip became tighter and his hands were very gropey and all over my butt, my breasts, my back, everything," Dorris was quoted as saying.

"I was in his grip, and I couldn't get out of it. I don't know what you call that when you're sticking your tongue just down someone's throat. But I pushed it out with my teeth. I was pushing it. And I think I might have hurt his tongue," she added.

Dorris alleged that Trump was waiting for her outside the restroom when she had gone in to moistures her contact lenses. When she got out, Trump forced himself on Dorris after a brief exchange, the former model alleged. Despite asking him to stop, Dorris said, "he didn't care."

"It doesn't matter who you are... Any time anyone says no, no means no. And that just didn't work out for me. It wasn't enough," she added.

Trump denies it all

Trump's lawyers have responded to the accusations made by the former model. They strongly denied Trump's involvement in harassing, abusing or misbehaving with Dorris. They even questioned the timing of this revelation, suggesting it might be politically motivated to hit the polls.

Dorris was in New York along with her then-boyfriend Jason Binn for the long weekend and attended several events alongside Trump. Dorris was also seen in events with Trump after the alleged sexual assault, to which she said "I was there from Florida and I was with Jason. I had no money, nowhere to go. We were going from event to event and it was overwhelming."

"People spend years around people who have abused them, that's what happens when something traumatic happens, you freeze," she told the paper.

In full disclosure, The Guardian said the incident came to their attention some 15 months ago, but Dorris was not sure about going public. She later decided to take the step to be a role model to her daughters.

"I'm sick of him getting away with this," she said. "I'm tired of being quiet. It's kind of cathartic. I just want to get this out. And I want people to know that this is the man, this is our president. This is the kind of thing he does and it's unacceptable."