Ten students from a coaching institute in Mahesh Nagar in Rajasthan's Jaipur were rushed to the hospital after they fainted due to a suspected gas leak from a nearby drain.

The incident that occurred on Sunday evening triggered panic, with students complaining of severe headaches and difficulty in breathing.

According to the police, preliminary investigations suggest the gas leak may have originated from a drain near the institute. Smoke originating from the kitchen located on the terrace of the building is also being examined as a contributing factor.

A doctor from a private hospital confirmed that seven students were brought in with symptoms of suffocation and respiratory distress, while the remaining students were admitted to other medical facilities. "The affected students reported coughing and breathlessness but are now in stable condition," the doctor said.

Authorities have ruled out food poisoning as the cause, but the exact source of the gas leak is yet to be determined.

Investigations are ongoing to establish accountability for the negligence that led to the incident.

The situation sparked protests outside the coaching centre, with locals and parents demanding answers and stricter safety measures. They raised their voice against such lapses which are unacceptable, especially in educational spaces, meant to ensure the well-being of children

The police have assured a thorough probe into the incident and emphasized the importance of adhering to safety standards to prevent such occurrences in the future. Meanwhile, all hospitalised students are reported to be recovering.

The incident has raised serious questions about safety measures in the coaching centre and it's unchecked infrastructure issues. Further updates are awaited as officials continue their investigation.

(With inputs from IANS)