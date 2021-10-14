South India's most happening hero Mahesh Babu has got huge stardom. Now, the actor has something juicy for his fans, who are often waiting for his next big flick. In a recent interaction with Forbes, the Superstar reveals the much-awaited information.

Mahesh Babu announces movie with SS Rajamouli

When quizzed about his Bollywood entry, Mahesh Babu revealed that he is all set to act under sensational filmmaker SS Rajamouli's direction soon. "I have always wanted to do the right film at the right time if it was a Hindi film. And I think the time is now... my next is with SS Rajamouli sir [director of Baahubali]. Hopefully, this is one of the biggest movies and will be in all languages", Mahesh Babu said.

This came as a big surprise for all his fans, as they were expecting the news for a long time. Though Mahesh didn't reveal anything much about the movie with SS Rajamouli, he expressed that he was excited about the project.

Mahesh Babu also told, "I was born into the South industry, and I'm extremely happy and successful here. And I would change nothing about it".

Mahesh Babu's upcoming movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata stars Keerthy Suresh as his lady lead. The movie is all set to hit the screens during Makar Sankranthi 2022.