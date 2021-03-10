Helmed by Koratala Siva, the movie 'Acharya' is being shot at a good speed, with the team all set to wrap up the recent shoot session soon. Megastar Chiranjeevi has been actively participating in the shoot sessions. As the makers of Acharya are shooting at Rajahmundry some important scenes featuring Chiranjeevi, he had reportedly fallen ill due to continuous work under the blazing heat.

Acharya's current shooting session

It is believed that Chiranjeevi's health suffered after the latest shooting session due to restlessness. Also, the team shot scenes at Yellandu open-cast mines, leading to utter dehydration of the 65-year-old star.

Chiranjeevi has reportedly taken a short break from the shoot. As the actor had to take this short break, the director had to continue the shoot with other actors. The team also wrapped up the shooting at the Yellandu open-cast mines today, which is considered one of the most important ones.

"Team #Acharya completed a month-long schedule in Rajahmundry and Illendu regions of AP and Telangana. Gearing up for a grand worldwide release on 13th May 2021. #MegastarChiranjeevi", the production house's tweet stated.

Reports said Chiranjeevi has been advised by his doctor to take rest for a few days. Chiranjeevi was recently seen in the pre-release event of actor Sharwanand's upcoming movie 'Sreekaram'.

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan in Acharya

Acharya stars Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan in an important role as well. Ram Charan plays 'Sidda' in Acharya, which is one of the most-anticipated roles in the movie. Chiranjeevi is apparently playing a military officer in Acharya. It is reported that Acharya has some scenes featuring Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan sharing the screen presence, which would be a feast for the 'mega' fans.

Acharya stars Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead opposite Chiranjeevi, while Pooja Hegde stars as Ram Charan's heroine. Acharya is to hit the screens on May 13, 2021.

On the other hand, Chiranjeevi is to act in the official Telugu remake of Malayalam's Lucifer. A few other projects are lined up for the actor, which would get on the sets after Chiranjeevi wraps up the current movies.

