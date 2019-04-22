Telugu TV actress Prashanthi and five others were booked for creating a nuisance and obstructing a person from watching the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Rajiv Gandhi stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday.

ANI tweeted, "Hyderabad: 6 persons including Telugu TV actor Prashanthi booked for creating nuisance & obstructing a person from watching IPL match at Uppal stadium. Complainant said accused didn't allow him to watch match & also abused & threatened him with dire consequences. Probe underway."

In the complaint, the person has alleged that Prashanthi and five others didn't allow him to watch the match. He claimed that they also abused and threatened him. "We have registered a case under section 341, 188 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation in the matter is underway," NDTV quoted the police as saying.

The Rajiv Gandhi stadium is under the surveillance of 200 CCTV cameras. A video is now creating a buzz on social media. In this footage, Prashanthi is seen cheering and posing for the camera, while another woman recorded the incident. She is also seen jumping onto one of her friends, who is seated in the front of her.

It is not clear whether Prashanthi and her friends had consumed alcohol or not. But this incident has sparked a debate on crazy fans, who drink inside the stadium and create a nuisance to other spectators during the cricket matches. Some people feel that the organisers of the IPL should ban alcohol inside stadiums.

Actually there should be certain conditions for entering into the Stadium. Those who are drunken should not be allowed inside. Police and the IPL Authorities should have a mechanism to control this.

When HCA association members drink in their stadium office whom can you question? pls chk this below :