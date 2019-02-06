Popular Telugu TV actress Jhansi, who is known for her performance in the serial Pavithra Bhandanam, has committed suicide at her Sri Sai Appartment in Srinagar Colony, Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Her neighbours informed the police after they found her body hanged to the ceiling. The police, who rushed to the spot immediately, registered a case and shifted her body to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem. They have already started investigating the case and gather some information about it.

Jhansi, who hailed from Krishna district, Mudanapalli, was in love with a youngster named Surya aka Nani. She wanted to marry him, but his parents were against their relationship. Following this. Suriya delcined to tie knot with her and had been staying away from her for some time. This lead he to depression and took the extreme step, according to her parents.

Surya has reportedly gone on to abscond soon after learning about Jhansi's suicide. The police are in search of him.