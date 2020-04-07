It's been a month since we are all quarantine and staying home due to novel coronavirus outbreak. Last month, like Bollywood films, even Telugu films had to bear the brunt of lockdown. Telugu film which was released on March 13, was pulled down right after CM's of respective state announced the theatres to be shut until further notice.

Madha could hardly do any business and was taken down from the theatres. And now there is a piece of good news for their fans as they can now watch Madha again. The film will be re-released on OTT platform on April 8, 2020.

As per media reports, Amazon Prime Video has announced the digital premiere of recently released Telugu film Madha to be re-released on April 8. The film is directed by debutante Srividya Basawa starring, Trishna Mukherjee, Rahul Venkat, Anish Kuruvilla.

What is the film Madha all about?

Madha is a female-centred psychological thriller that revolves around a small-time proof-reader Nisha. the film has been a film-festival favourite and has been highly appreciated by fans during its limited run in theatres.

Speaking about the same lead actor Trishna Mukherjee said:

I am thrilled that audiences have the chance to watch Madha so soon after its releases! It was an absolute delight to work on a mystery thriller with a talented cast as well as with Srividya Basawa who made her directorial debut with this film. Due to the ongoing global crisis, our film's theatre run had to be cut short, but as Madha makes its digital debut on Amazon Prime Video, audiences can now enjoy it from the safety and comfort of their homes.

Madha will join the thousands of TV shows and movies from Hollywood and Bollywood in the Amazon Prime Video catalogue from tomorrow.