The Report uses a greyish blue colour which makes you develop the sense that this film in its noir format has a tone of its own. Set back in the year 2002-2003, we are reminded of the haunted days in the United States of American when the horrendous 9/11 attack happened and the family of the suspect, Osama Bin Laden, was safely boarded in a plane to Saudi Arabia and deported from the country, while the rest of the Muslims in the US faced detention torture, which led to another controversy.

There's an investigation on what led to CIA destroying the videotapes, and that is where our story begins It is vital to remember that when the CIA is accused of murder and corporeal punishment, such allegations need enough basis, something more than written records and witnesses. Individually, as a film, The Report remains a brave attempt that's criticizing the US government under the reign of former President George W Bush.

The Report: Storyline

In The Report, the idea of detention torture of Muslims came from a psychologist who had no experience in interrogating with terrorists and yet was called on board by CIA. (If this is true then well done CIA, why didn't you just hire interns and send them to Afghanistan, Pakistan to find out where Osama was residing). There's a Senator who doesn't question reports, feedbacks on receiving them when the CIA comes and informs her about the success of their operation.

It doesn't even click in her mind to evaluate the answers and question the method herself, instead she ends up blindly believing the CIA. Even the general public in India does not believe the police reports, words of the minister so blindly. It only makes you question how the USA, which claims to be one of the superpower countries at every G7 meetings, fail to look into such serious issues of Human Rights Violence.

The Report documents at least 20 of the most frequent and purported examples of counter-terrorism that the CIA has used to the use of its enhanced interrogation technique and found them to be wrong.

The Report urges you to break the façade built by Americans about the USA. The presence of Michael C Hall, who gained fame for the television serial Dexter gives us a secret hope that maybe he is officially a part of the CIA only to secretly murder the terrorists, and satisfy his murderous instincts. Or in this case, murder those who claim to be interrogating the terrorists.