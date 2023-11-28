Chamakura Malla Reddy has landed in some hot soup over his recent remarks during Animal pre-release event in Hyderabad. The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and Telangana labour minister said that "Telugu people" will rule the country and Bollywood along with Hollywood in the next five years. He also told Ranbir Kapoor that he will have to shift to Hyderabad within a year.

What the minister said

"Ranbir ji, aapko ek baat bolna chahta hu. Agla paanch saal mein, poore Hindustan ko, Bollywood, Hollywood, poora ruling karega humara Telugu people. Aap bhi ek saal ke baad Hyderabad shift hona padta. Kyu bole toh Bombay purana ho gaya. Bangalore traffic jam ho gaya. Hindustan mein ek hi city hai woh hai Hyderabad," he said.

Minister #MallaReddy sparked controversy at the #AnimalPreReleaseEvent, making bold statements. He declared, 'Telugu people will lead India; you must move to Hyderabad in a year. Mumbai is outdated Hyderabad is the only city for India.' #Animal



(Ranbir ji, I want to tell you something. In the next five years, entire Hindustan, Bollywood, Hollywood will be ruled by Telugu people. You also will have to shift to Hyderabad within a year. Mumbai has become old, Bangalore has traffic jam, there is only one city now Hyderabad).

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu and Ranbir Kapoor were present at the event. Reddy's statement has evoked outrage on social media. Many have pointed out how Hindi audience has accepted southern movies but not vice versa.

Netizens irked

"Hindi audience loves South actors and their movies without any discrimination. But here, the Telugu leader mocked the Bollywood and Hindi audience. We should show the true aukat of these people. Everyone should watch "#Dunki" instead of "#Salaar". Let's support our industry! #Bollywood pride of India," read one such comment.