Telugu news channel NTV completes 16 years; celebrates milestone

In an industry often characterized by sensationalism and fleeting headlines, NTV strives to maintain principled journalism. Sixteen years ago, Chairman Tummala Narendra Chowdary embarked on a journey to establish a news channel that epitomizes ethical and responsible reporting. As NTV commemorates its 16th year of service, it's worth reflecting on the commitment that has driven its journey.

Amidst a landscape where news often takes on the guise of entertainment, NTV takes pride in unbiased and development-focused journalism. The channel's tagline, "Prathikshanam Prajahitam" - "Work for upliftment of people every second" - captures its ethos. Over the years, NTV has remained faithful to this guiding principle, providing news that truly matters to the people.

The path to earning public trust has been marked by challenges and obstacles that NTV and its employees faced with determination. With each hurdle, the channel emerged stronger, reinforcing a foundation of trust and credibility within the hearts of its viewers. In the face of intense competition, NTV has navigated its course with precision.

NTV's awareness of local and national issues has enabled it to resonate deeply with its audience. Initiatives like "Mana Desham Mana Geetham" united countless youth, and programs such as "Koti Deeposthavam" showcased its commitment to fostering societal awareness.

Pioneering the concept of live news coverage through strategically placed OB vans, NTV has gained a reputation. From its inception on August 30th, 2007, to the present day, NTV's growth has been anchored in ethics, integrity, and its responsibility to the society it serves. Chairman Tummala Narendra Chowdary and the NTV team reaffirm their dedication to advancing the cause of social welfare with service, well-being, and integrity as their guiding principles.

As NTV marks this milestone, it does so not just as a news channel, but as a testament to the power of commitment to truth and responsible journalism. The journey of 16 years underscores that the essence of news lies not merely in its reporting, but in the values and integrity that it upholds.