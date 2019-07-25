Telugu lyricist Indraganti Srikanth Sharma died of age-related illness in Hyderabad on Thursday morning. The 75-year-old is survived by his wife Janakibala, son Mohana Krishna and daughter.

Indraganti Srikanth Sharma began his career as a journalist in Andhra Jyothi. Later, he worked in Andhra Prabha and All India Radio. He wrote short stories, plays and poems. Devarakonda Balagangadhar Tilak, Telugu Kavula Aparadhalu, Yekantha Kokila, Inti Peru Indraganti and Malavika are some of his notable books.

Srikanth Sharma also wrote lyrics for several Telugu movies. Some of his lyrics were featured in films like Krishnavatharam, Nelavanka, Rendu Jella Seetha, Puthadibomma, Sammohanam, Anthaka Mundu Aa Tarvatha and Nelavanka. Manasainadedo, which was his last song, featured in his son Mohana Krishna's 2018 romantic drama Sammohanam starring Sudheer Babu and Aditi Rao Hydari.

The news of Indraganti Srikanth Sharma's death came as a rude shock to many in the film industry. Some celebs took to pay their last tributes to his departed soul and offer condolences to Mohana Krishna Indraganti's bereaved family. Here are some of their comments.

Actor Nani: Indraganti Srikanth Sharma gaaru passed away. Apart from his genius in Telugu literature he was such a warm and positive person. I still remember how happy he was watching ashta chamma and how proud he was of Mohan sir and all of us.

Actor Siddharth: Saddened to hear of the passing of #Indraganti Srikanth Sharma garu. He was a giant in the field of #Telugu literature and poetry. Will always remember his inspiring words to me and his blessings fondly. Deepest condolences to @mokris_1772 and family.

Film critic Hemanth Kumar CR: Renowned poet and writer Indraganti Srikanth Sharma garu has passed away. May his soul rest in peace. My heartfelt condolences to @mokris_1772 and the family.

Pulagam Chinnarayana @PulagamOfficial: Writer, lyricist and a great telugu poet indraganti srikanth sharma is no more. He passed away in early hours today. He is also father of a popular filmmaker @mokris_1772 may his soul rest in peace..!!!