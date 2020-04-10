Amid coronavirus pandemic, an incident has surfaced leaving the Telugu industry shocked. Popular Telugu TV anchor and actress Viswashanti, also known as Shanti was found dead at her residence in Engineer's Colony of Yellareddyguda in Hyderabad. Reportedly, she has committed suicide but the reason remains unknown. The police investigation is underway.

According to media reports, she was found under suspicious circumstances at her home on Thursday, night April 9. The police reached at her flat after neighbours alerted them. It is said that that Viswashanti did not step out of her house for 4 days after which neighbours decided to call cops.

Meanwhile, the police are investigating the case and have seized Shanti's mobile phone. Neighbours are also being interrogated while the CCTV footage of the area is being checked to find clues on what led to her death.

Postmortem reports awaited

Furthermore, it is reported that Shanti's body has been shifted to a hospital for autopsy and further investigation will be based on the report. The cops are investigating whether Shanti committed suicide or its a murder.

It is also said that the popular TV actress was going through a financial crisis and reportedly the lockdown made her condition even worse. Due to which she must have taken this extreme step. However, the actual reason behind her death will be known only after post-mortem reports are out.

Meanwhile, many TV actors have expressed their shock over the unexpected death of the actress. TV celebs took to social media and poured out with their condolences.