Vaishnav Tej and Pradeep Machiraju are the most-affected Telugu heroes by Coronavirus, as they have to re-generate the hype for their movies Uppena and 30 Rojullo Premichadam Ela, which are delayed.

Uppena and 30 Rojullo Premichadam Ela were scheduled for worldwide release in March, but there have been postponed several times, as all the theatres are shut down due to the coronavirus. Their promos had grabbed many eyeballs and generated a lot of curiosity about the movies. In addition, their producers shelled out hefty sums on their promotions. Both of the flicks had decent hype with many waiting for their release.

The deadly coronavirus has delayed the release dates of not only Uppena and 30 Rojullo Premichadam Ela, but also some other films, which were scheduled to hit the screens in the last one month. The lockdown announced by PM Narendra Modi is expected to end on April 14. If the PM continues the lockdown further, no Telugu movie would hit the screens before May.

The makers of Uppena and 30 Rojullo Premichadam Ela have to clash with the producers of other films, which are also delayed, to find new dates for them. On top of it, their hype has almost faded away from the memory of many filmgoers. The teams of both the movies have to recreate hype for them before they hit the screens.

Pradeep Machiraju is a popular TV anchor and he has also worked as character artists in several movies. But now, he is making his debut as hero with 30 Rojullo Premichadam Ela. Vaishnav Tej is making his debut as a hero with Uppena. Both of them have done a lot of hard work and had pinned a lot of hopes on their projects. It should be seen whether these movies would get them a much-needed break in the industry or not.